Man found dead in Shreveport’s Anderson Bayou

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man has been found dead in a Shreveport waterway.
A caller reported the discovery of the man’s body in Anderson Bayou about 2:16 p.m. Thursday, Caddo 911 dispatch record show.
Police are working to positively identify him.
KSLA News 12′s Kenley Hargett is on the scene near C.E. Galloway Boulevard at Sevier Street and next to the Montessori School for Shreveport in the city’s Anderson Island neighborhood.
People who identified themselves as the man’s family members clearly were distraught and said he had been fishing.
It’s not immediately known how long he has been missing.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
