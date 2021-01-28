LSU Health Shreveport announces additional COVID-19 vaccination dates

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LSU Health Shreveport’s Center for Emerging Viral Threats (CEVT) is adding additional dates for citizens age 70 and over to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during the week of Feb. 1.
The additional dates are Monday, Feb. 1, Tuesday, Feb. 2, and Wednesday, Feb. 3, at Fair Grounds Field.
Pre-registration on the LSU Health Shreveport website is requested but not required.
Vaccines will be administered through drive-thru stations from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
Starting on Tuesday, Feb. 2 until Thursday, Feb. 4, second doses will be administered. Those who received a vaccine at the State Fair Grounds on Jan. 12-14 should report back for their second dose 21 days after their first. Only those who received their first dose at the State Fair Grounds can receive their second dose there.
Vaccines offered by CEVT in the future reflect a collaboration with CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System and Willis-Knighton Health System. The goal is to provide the fastest possible access to COVID-19 vaccines for northwest Louisiana residents.
