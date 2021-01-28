LSU Health, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier team up for vaccinations at Galilee Baptist Church

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Two healthcare systems in Northwest Louisiana are uniting to vaccinate vulnerable members of the community on Thursday, Jan. 28, for COVID-19.
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., crews with LSU Health Shreveport and CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System are administering doses of the historic vaccine at Galilee Baptist Church, 1500 Pierre Avenue.
“While our goal has always been to make the vaccine available to all citizens age 70 and older, pre-registration to receive the vaccine has and remains a key element to efficiently deliver the vaccine at the State Fairgrounds,” said Dr. G.E. Ghali, chancellor of LSU Health Sciences Center. “We are blessed that CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System shares our commitment to provide vaccine access to all citizens resulting in the alternate vaccinations site at Galilee Baptist Church.”
Doses of the vaccine are for individuals who are 70 and older and are unable to access technology to register for an appointment online.
According to an LSU Health official, walk up appointments are permitted.
Those who drive to receive the vaccine will stay in their vehicle as the vaccine is administered.
“Our goal with the additional vaccine clinic is to increase access and decrease fear surrounding the vaccine,” said Dr. Steen Trawick, CEO AND CMO of CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier. “We see these vaccine clinics as a fulfillment of our mission to bring health and healing to our community.”
Patients will be monitored for 15 minutes by medical staff following vaccination to ensure there are no adverse medical reactions.
Those eligible are asked to bring an ID, as well as insurance information.
