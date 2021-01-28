LSU Health, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier team up for vaccinations at Galilee Baptist Church

“While our goal has always been to make the vaccine available to all citizens age 70 and older, pre-registration to receive the vaccine has and remains a key element to efficiently deliver the vaccine at the State Fairgrounds,” said Dr. G.E. Ghali, chancellor of LSU Health Sciences Center. “We are blessed that CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System shares our commitment to provide vaccine access to all citizens resulting in the alternate vaccinations site at Galilee Baptist Church.”