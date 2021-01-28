Gov. Abbott signs executive order to ‘protect energy industry from federal overreach’

AUSTIN, Texas (KSLA) - Governor Greg Abbott, on Thursday, Jan. 28, signed an executive order to “protect the energy industry from federal overreach.”
The governor held a roundtable discussion Thursday in Odessa before signing the order. During the discussion, he talked with energy workers, leaders, and advocates about how the state can continue to offer support to the energy industry and its workers. Gov. Abbott, after signing the order, also voiced his support for legislation to prohibit cities from banning natural gas appliances.
The executive order directs every state agency to use all lawful powers and tools to challenge any federal action that may threaten the energy industry.
“The men and women who work in the energy industry produce the affordable energy that powers our lives and they are vital to the Texas economy,” said Gov. Abbott. “Texas is a pro-energy state, and we will not sit idly by and allow the Biden administration or local governments to destroy jobs and raise energy costs for Texas families. My executive order will help ensure that the federal government cannot take away the livelihoods of Texans who work so hard to provide our state and our nation with the energy we need.”
