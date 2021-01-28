Get a great TV deal ahead of the ‘Big Game’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many football fans are currently in the market for a bigger tv to watch Super Bowl LV — and getting people to buy those larger screens has almost become an event itself.
Retailers have turned the NFL’s finest match up into a fine time to sell you a TV on the cheap.
We investigated some of the top deals going on right now across major retailers. Tomsguide.com has a list of some of the best tv deals, which they grouped into different tv sizes.
- Walmart has a 70-inch ROKU 4K for $448 putting a massive screen in your living room for less than $500.
- Best Buy dropped the price on its 75-inch Hisense Android tv from $1,099 to $699.
- If you’re looking for a smaller television there’s a price range for 50 to 65-inch screens. Amazon has a 65-inch Insignia 4K tv for less than $500. Walmart dropped its price on its Hisense 58-inch 4K tv from $629 to $349.
