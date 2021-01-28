Dry Friday with showers Saturday

Saturday will have more rain return. There will be scattered showers throughout the day. This is when another cold front comes in and will be responsible for the rain. It doesn’t appear to be anything severe, which is good of course. Rain chances are up to 60%. Once the front passes by, the rain will leave the ArkLaTex. I do not expect a lot of rain when it is all said and done. There should only be up to about a quarter of an inch. Temperatures during the day will get up to the mid 60s.