Dry Friday with showers Saturday

(KSLA) - Get ready for more dry and beautiful weather Friday, before the rain returns Saturday. Our next cold front will be moving in this weekend that will knock temperatures back down.
This evening will have a few passing clouds around, but it will also be dry. No rain will be anywhere around, so you can leave that umbrella at home. If you are heading out this evening, you will need a jacket, or even a heavy coat. Temperatures will be falling out of the 40s to the upper 30s by tonight.
Temperatures will be very cold once again tonight. It will get back to near freezing, if not below freezing for a few spots. Lows will be in the upper 20s to the low 30s. Farther south of I-20 will see the mid 30s. So, it’ll still be cold. Keep those pets in mind and make sure they stay warm! Overnight, it will also be a little cloudy at times, but still no rain.
Friday will also be nice and beautiful. Look for there to be a lot of sunshine with no chance of rain. It will be great weather to round out the end of this week. Temperatures will start off cold in the mornings in the 30s. But as the day wears on, the temperatures will warm up to the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Saturday will have more rain return. There will be scattered showers throughout the day. This is when another cold front comes in and will be responsible for the rain. It doesn’t appear to be anything severe, which is good of course. Rain chances are up to 60%. Once the front passes by, the rain will leave the ArkLaTex. I do not expect a lot of rain when it is all said and done. There should only be up to about a quarter of an inch. Temperatures during the day will get up to the mid 60s.
Sunday will be better, as the sunshine comes back! There will not be any rain as the clouds will be limited. Temperatures will warm up to the mid to upper 50s. So, at least half of the weekend will be nice! This is the day to do any outdoor activities.
Monday and Tuesday will also have beautiful weather. Monday should have more sunshine as Tuesday will have a few more clouds. Both days will stay dry with no rain. Temperatures will be close to average for the start of February in the upper 50s.
Wednesday is looking to be a little wet. Showers are possible as we head into the afternoon and evening. So far, I have only a 10% chance of rain during the day, but will be increasing later in the evening. This is roughly when the next cold front will be moving in, hence the higher rain chances. Early indications show no severe weather.
Have a great rest of the week!
