CONSUMER ALERT: 10 products for kids recalled
January 28, 2021

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is warning people to be aware of ten products for kids that have recently been recalled.

“As attorney general, I am committed to making our state a safer place for families,” said Landry. “Taking a brief moment to learn about these recalled products can help ensure the well-being of Louisiana’s youth.”

The following products have been recalled:

  • Morfboard Skate & Scoot Scooters by Jakks Pacific
  • Toddler Boots by Target
  • Nash Convertible Cribs by Serena & Lily
  • Ron Jon Surf Shop Sippy Cup by Porter World Trade
  • Eco Baby Spoons and Forks, Eco Feeding Spoons, and Eco Placemat Feeding Sets by Herobility
  • Western Chief Toddler Boots by Washington Shoe Company; Sold Exclusively at Target
  • Children’s Flashlights by Spirit Halloween
  • Child Bicycle Seats by Burley
  • Inclined Sleeper Accessory Included with Four Models of Playards by Graco
  • Infant-Toddler Girl’s One-Piece Rashguard Swimsuits by Target

