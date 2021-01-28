CONSUMER ALERT: 10 products for kids recalled

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is warning people to be aware of ten products for kids that have recently been recalled.
“As attorney general, I am committed to making our state a safer place for families,” said Landry. “Taking a brief moment to learn about these recalled products can help ensure the well-being of Louisiana’s youth.”
The following products have been recalled:
- Morfboard Skate & Scoot Scooters by Jakks Pacific
- Toddler Boots by Target
- Nash Convertible Cribs by Serena & Lily
- Ron Jon Surf Shop Sippy Cup by Porter World Trade
- Eco Baby Spoons and Forks, Eco Feeding Spoons, and Eco Placemat Feeding Sets by Herobility
- Western Chief Toddler Boots by Washington Shoe Company; Sold Exclusively at Target
- Children’s Flashlights by Spirit Halloween
- Child Bicycle Seats by Burley
- Inclined Sleeper Accessory Included with Four Models of Playards by Graco
- Infant-Toddler Girl’s One-Piece Rashguard Swimsuits by Target
