Caddo Parish commissioner wants to use technology to combat crime

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson wants to turn to technology to help combat crime in Shreveport.
Commissioner Jackson brought up the idea of a ShotSpotter in 2018. ShotSpotter is a way to detect gunshots, and cameras can be incorporated into the technology.
This technology is currently being used in Baton Rouge to assist in solving crimes.
“It’s not an end-all. It’s not something that is going to stop violence that we are seeing, but it is something we hope will deter, but solve crimes,” said Jackson.
Talk of the ShotSpotter comes after Shreveport saw a historic number of homicides in 2020.
“We’ve got to do something. We’ve got to add more tools, and this is just one more tool that could be incorporated,” said Jackson.
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH CADDO COMMISSIONER STEVEN JACKSON BELOW:
RELATED STORY
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.