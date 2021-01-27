Texas Gov. Abbott, Texas Division of Emergency Management announce mobile vaccine pilot program

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - On Wednesday, Jan. 27, Governor Greg Abbot and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) announced a pilot program that will provide COVID-19 vaccinations to underserved areas of the state.
The State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program will be deployed to five rural counties, including one in the ArkLaTex: DeWitt, Marion, Real, Sherman, and Starr.
“The State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program will help us ramp up vaccination efforts among homebound Texans, Texans 65 years of age or older, and among communities in need,” said Governor Abbott, in a news release.
Teams with the Texas National Guard will administer vaccinations to Texans in those communities.
Crews are ready to begin on Thursday, Jan. 28. TDEM is scheduling with county officials to arrange deployments.
“I thank TDEM, the Texas National Guard, as well as our participating city and county officials for working together on this important project,” Abbott added. “We will continue to develop strategies to vaccinate more Texans and keep our communities safe.”
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.