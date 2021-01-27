Shreveport small business receives large donation from Barstool Fund

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Herby K’s, a Shreveport favorite, has faced many ups and downs over the past eight decades, but the owner says nothing has hit her business as hard as the pandemic.
“After 85 years, we’ve never seen anything like this,” said Thomason.
Just when the owner and general manager, Christina Thomason, was starting to wonder if their business was going to make it, a donation came from the Barstool Fund.
Margaritaville’s parent company, Penn National Gaming, donated more than 3 million dollars to the Barstool Fund, a fund set up to help small businesses like Herby K’s.
The organization is donating $5,000 to the local business.
Herby K’s says this money will be a big help to them in making sure they can pay their bills.
