Shooting on Amherst leaves one injured; suspect sought
Image from the scene. (Source: Bubba Kneipp)
By Daffney Dawson | January 26, 2021 at 7:46 PM CST - Updated January 26 at 7:48 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a shots fire call that turned into a shooting on Amherst Street in the Sunset Acres neighborhood just after 6:30 p.m.

Officials say a family was gathered in their yard when a dark car drove by and began firing shots in their direction.

One male was struck in the hip, it is believed to be a non-life threatening injury.

At this time police don’t have anyone in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

