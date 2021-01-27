Shooting on Amherst leaves one injured; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a shots fire call that turned into a shooting on Amherst Street in the Sunset Acres neighborhood just after 6:30 p.m.
Officials say a family was gathered in their yard when a dark car drove by and began firing shots in their direction.
One male was struck in the hip, it is believed to be a non-life threatening injury.
At this time police don’t have anyone in custody. The investigation is ongoing.
