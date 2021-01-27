SFD crews respond to scene of Highland house fire; 2 pets killed

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Firefighters with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to the scene of a house fire in the Highland neighborhood.
Firefighters were called out just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27 to the 600 block of Merrick Street. That’s right off Cresswell Avenue.
The residents of the home were able to get out safely, fire officials say.
No word if the building was a multi-family dwelling at this time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
