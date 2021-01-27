Non-profit’s 5K hits roadblocks due to pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One popular non-profit’s signature fundraiser has run into a roadblock. Roy’s Kids annual 5K Race has been crippled by the Covid pandemic, with less than two dozen people signed up to run the route in February.
Roy’s Kids raises money for hundreds of kids in our community to ensure they have presents to open on Christmas morning. It’s even expanded to uniform drives and backpack giveaways.
The non-profit’s creator, Mike Powell, said dwindling numbers for this race have left him uncertain about its future.
“Covid has changed it a lot. The last four years we had about 100 people signed up at this point, but now we’ve got about 20,” said Powell.
He went on to say the organization runs the race more for exposure than anything else. He said letting people know who they are and what they stand for has helped grow the efforts of the non-profit while helping more families.
“The pandemic has essentially killed the 5K. On the sponsorship side? No, we still have people donating which is a good thing,” said Powell.“This race is our baby. Of course, we want to keep her. I want to keep her around because it really helped us with a lot of Christmases.”
Powell said overall donations are down right now but he’s not surprised considering it’s January, and our community is in a pandemic. Roy’s Kids helped dozens more families this Christmas drastically impacted financially due to Covid.
Roy’s Kids 5K will be held Saturday, February 6, at Betty Virginia Park. It costs $25. You can sign up by clicking here.
