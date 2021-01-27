Louisiana runaway found in Florida 3 months after leaving handwritten note

LAROSE, La. (WVUE) - A teen girl who was reported missing in November of last year has been safely located, according to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre.
Deputies say Katherin Villeda-Hernandez, 14, of Larose, was found in Bradenton, Florida. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office helped find her.
The girl was last seen at her home on South Main Street in Larose at around midnight on Nov. 8, 2020. Deputies say she left a hand-written note saying she was running away.
Detectives learned of a possible location in Bradenton on Jan. 25, 2021.
Villeda-Hernandez was found staying with a friend by Manatee County deputies.
She says she left home due to a disagreement with a family member.
Efforts are now underway to return Villeda-Hernandez to Louisiana. This investigation is ongoing.
