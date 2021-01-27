A little rain and cooler weather returns Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our next weather maker arrives Wednesday, but it should be low impact with limited rain. Temperatures will turn cooler for the second half of the week. Better rain chances are back again as we start off the weekend.
Skies will be partly cloudy tonight. A few showers may develop around the I-30 corridor late. Temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 40s later tonight.
We’ll start off Wednesday with some light rain or showers mainly across NE Texas and SW Arkansas. Rain should wrap up by mid-morning. The remainder of the day will feature clearing skies with mostly sunny conditions heading into the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler behind our latest cold front with highs ranging from around 50 north of I-30 to the 60s from I-20 southward.
Colder air will continue to trickle in Thursday. We’ll start off in the low to mid 30s in the morning with a freeze for some and frost for most. A mix of clouds and sunshine are expected through the afternoon with highs in the low 50s. We’ll be a little warmer Friday with partly sunny skies and highs back around 60.
Our next best chance of rain across the area comes in on Saturday. Scattered rain and showers look likely much of the day. Despite the rain we’ll be warming back up in the mid to upper 60s. Dry weather and sunshine are back on Sunday with just slightly cooler weather in the low 60s.
Next week starts off dry with highs staying in the low 60s as we head into February.
Have a good night!
