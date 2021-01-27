Grocery store employees accused of stealing thousands

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three women, all cashiers at a Shreveport grocery store, are accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the employer.
Deja Greer, 25, Kimberly Jones, 51, and Gabrielle LeFall, 28, all face a charge of felony theft.
“Shoppers Value on Greenwood Road reported that the women – all cashiers – devised a scheme to commit theft by voiding transactions and keeping the money or not fully charging customers,” reads a news release by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.
In total, the amount came to $76,349.
All were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.
