Grocery store employees accused of stealing thousands
From left: Kimberly Jones, 51 and Deja Greer, 25 — not pictured, Gabrielle LeFall. All women face a charge of felony theft (Source: CPSO)
By Alex Onken | January 27, 2021 at 10:12 AM CST - Updated January 27 at 10:59 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three women, all cashiers at a Shreveport grocery store, are accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the employer.

Deja Greer, 25, Kimberly Jones, 51, and Gabrielle LeFall, 28, all face a charge of felony theft.

“Shoppers Value on Greenwood Road reported that the women – all cashiers – devised a scheme to commit theft by voiding transactions and keeping the money or not fully charging customers,” reads a news release by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Grocery store employees steal over $70,000

In total, the amount came to $76,349.

All were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

