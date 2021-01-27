Gov. Edwards, Shintech announce $1.3 billion expansion for plastics facilities

Shintech’s operations in Iberville and West Baton Rouge parishes consist of integrated manufacturing facilities that produce caustic soda and vinyl chloride monomer as well as PVC resin. Shintech values its strong working relationship with the West Baton Rouge Parish and Iberville Parish communities. The focus on community is embodied in the company’s motto: “Live Locally, Hire Locally, Buy Locally.” Shintech Louisiana is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shintech Inc., a leading U.S. producer of PVC resins with headquarters in Houston and a manufacturing facility in Freeport, Texas. Shintech Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., the world’s largest producer of PVC, with plants in the U.S., Asia and Europe. For more information, click here.