Former State Rep. Steve Carter dies of coronavirus complications

“I am devastated to hear of the passing of Steve Carter this evening,” Piazza told WAFB Tuesday evening. “I was fortunate enough to have known Steve my entire life and spent many summers with he and his family. The City of Baton Rouge and State of Louisiana has lost a devoted leader who worked tirelessly and selflessly to improve all aspects of life for Louisiana residents. Steve’s contagious smile and charismatic personality along with his love for his family, Louisiana and LSU will never be forgotten. May we always remember and be thankful for Steve’s contribution to our society. Gloria, Amelia, Solomon and their families remain in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”