Dry and cold weather returns to the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - Dry weather is going to stick around for a couple more days. Next chance of rain comes Saturday. As far as temperatures go, it will be very cold tonight, and chilly on Thursday.
This evening will be nice and dry. There will not be a single drop of rain. There might be a nice and pretty sunset this evening. If you are doing anything outside, you may need a jacket. Temperatures are cooling to the lower 50s, and upper 40s.
Tonight, it’s going to get cold! Temperatures will get down to at, or below freezing. So, winter is not done! North of the I-20 corridor, should see temperatures down to the mid to upper 20s. Along and south of I-20 should have upper 20s to the low 30s. Bring in any pets or plants before going to bed. Also bundle up if you will be out and about at all.
Thursday and Friday will also be nice and beautiful. Look for there to be a lot of sunshine with no chance of rain. It will be great weather to round out the end of this week. Temperatures will start off cold in the mornings in the 30s. But as the day wears on, the temperatures will warm up to the upper 50s and lower 60s.
This weekend will have more rain return. There will be scattered showers throughout the day on Saturday. This is when another cold front comes in and will be responsible for the rain. It doesn’t appear to be anything severe, which is good of course. Rain chances are up to 60%. Once the front passes by, the rain will leave the ArkLaTex.
Sunday will be better, as the sunshine comes back. There will not be any rain as the clouds will be limited. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 50s. So, at least half of the weekend will be nice.
Have a great rest of the week!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.