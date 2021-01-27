Does smaller, online investors’ impact on GameStop, AMC stock mean you should get involved?

(KSLA) — GameStop stock soared as high $380 a share Wednesday. That’s up from just $18 a share few weeks ago.
It’s the work of an activist community of online investors who ganged up on hedge funds, the Associated Press reports. Those funds had bet that the beleaguered video game seller’s stock would fall.
And now, the wire service adds, those smaller investors appear to be turning their attention to other targets, including AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The pandemic-ravaged theater chain saw its stock surge by 285% Wednesday. And the hashtag #SaveAMC was trending on Twitter.
Much of Wall Street readily doubts whether GameStop’s stock can hold onto its immense gains. Analysts have told the AP that the company is unlikely to start making big enough profits anytime soon to justify a $300 stock price.
But that does not diminish the impact this army of small investors has had on Wall Street.
With the aid of brokerages’ free apps, many of its members are trading stocks for the first time. And they’re coaching and encouraging each other online on sites like Reddit.
So how exactly did these often novice traders manipulate the stock market?
Could their recent success indicate a possible career change to be considered by workers who have been sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic?
How can people get into day trading as a way to make extra income?
KSLA News 12′s Kenley Hargett delves into these questions and how the stock market works this evening on KSLA News 12.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.