Cold front ushers in seasonal weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! After a fantastic day Tuesday across the ArkLaTex we are tracking some scattered showers this morning associated with a cold front that has moved through the region. While the wet weather this morning will mainly be confined to northern portions of the viewing are everyone will be seeing cooler weather. Cooler weather will be a theme throughout the rest of the week, but by Friday our temperatures will be rebounding ahead of another front that will move in Saturday afternoon and evening bring more wet weather and cooler temperatures as we head into next week.
In the meantime, as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning some of you will need an umbrella, especially across northern portions of the ArkLaTex. The showers though will not be very heavy and will wrap up by the mid-morning hours. Everyone though, should expect to see high temperatures roughly ten degrees cooler compared to Tuesday with temperatures this afternoon in the upper 50s. But the good news is that we should see ample sunshine this afternoon.
As we go through the rest of the week and into the weekend we are tracking a downturn in our temperatures. After a possible freeze early in the morning highs on Thursday will only be in the low to mid 50s and while Friday should bring temperatures back to near the 60 degree mark we are tracking another front that will push into the region as we move into your Saturday. Showers are expected to start breaking out during the afternoon hours and last through the evening. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the low to mid 60s, but we are expecting changes for Sunday and as we move into next week.
Looking ahead to Sunday and next week we are expecting another dose of typical winter temperatures for the ArkLaTex. Highs on Sunday are expected to right around the 60 degree mark and will drop further as we head into next week. While we will see ample sunshine Monday, high temperatures should only be expected to be in the low 50s and this should continue on Tuesday as well as high cloud cover will be moving through the region.
So while we aren’t expecting any arctic outbreaks, get ready for some more typical winter temperatures for the ArkLaTex. Have a great Wednesday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.