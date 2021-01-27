Cold front ushers in seasonal weather

As we go through the rest of the week and into the weekend we are tracking a downturn in our temperatures. After a possible freeze early in the morning highs on Thursday will only be in the low to mid 50s and while Friday should bring temperatures back to near the 60 degree mark we are tracking another front that will push into the region as we move into your Saturday. Showers are expected to start breaking out during the afternoon hours and last through the evening. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the low to mid 60s, but we are expecting changes for Sunday and as we move into next week.