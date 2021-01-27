Caddo Parish commissioner announces he’s running for mayor of Shreveport in 2022

“The mayor recently announced his intention to seek re-election and today, I’m announcing my intention to challenge him. Only a few months ago he was ready to abandon Shreveport for his own political ambition but now, he says he wants to be our mayor again. Mr. Mayor, Shreveport is not a consolation prize, it’s our home! It’s become abundantly clear that there is a lack of confidence in his leadership and it’s time to take our City in a new direction, one in which all of our families can work, grow and thrive. We can do this. Let’s rebuild Shreveport together.”