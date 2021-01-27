Caddo Parish commissioner announces he’s running for mayor of Shreveport in 2022

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Commissioner Jim Taliaferro announced Wednesday, Jan. 27 that he’ll be running for mayor of Shreveport in 2022.
Taliaferro released the following statement with his announcement:
“The mayor recently announced his intention to seek re-election and today, I’m announcing my intention to challenge him. Only a few months ago he was ready to abandon Shreveport for his own political ambition but now, he says he wants to be our mayor again. Mr. Mayor, Shreveport is not a consolation prize, it’s our home! It’s become abundantly clear that there is a lack of confidence in his leadership and it’s time to take our City in a new direction, one in which all of our families can work, grow and thrive. We can do this. Let’s rebuild Shreveport together.”
Taliaferro is a veteran, retired Shreveport Police Department sergeant, a licensed realtor, and former executive director of Caddo Crime Stoppers. Taliaferro previously ran for mayor in 2018. When he ran then, he said his first priorities if elected mayor would be to look at each city department’s budget, cut waste and abuse, and allocate any money saved to other places.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.