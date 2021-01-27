Barksdale receives additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Barksdale Air Force Base has received an additional shipment of initial does of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
The base is continuing to follow the Department of Defense Administration phase guidelines on the first groups to receive the vaccine.
Base leadership says the vaccine will be distributed on a voluntary basis and eligible units will be contacted. Prioritized groups include medical staff, those maintaining essential national security and installation functions, deploying forces and beneficiaries at the highest risk for developing severe illness from COVID.
More doses of the vaccine are expected to arrive in the coming months.
