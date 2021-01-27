Arkansas unemployment rates at all time low

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Many jobs have been lost due to concerns over COVID-19. Different states have approached the issue in different ways, however, leaders in the state of Arkansas say their unemployment rate is decreasing.
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson says the unemployment rate in his state is at an all time low since the coronavirus pandemic made its way to Arkansas. At its peak the unemployment rate in Arkansas was around 10.8% in April of last year and now the latest figures sets the rate at 4.2% .
“This reflects that we have more than 65,000 Arkansans employed. This means that we have 26,600 fewer and of course the difference is our workforce have grown to about 38,000,” said Gov. Hutchinson.
According to Gov. Hutchinson, this puts Arkansas in the top ten for lowest jobless rate in the country.
David Beard is president of the Central Labor Council of Texarkana Arkansas. Beard works with labor unions across the state and contributes the unemployment numbers to manufacturing jobs that have continued throughout the pandemic, like at Cooper Tire and Rubber Company in Texarkana.
“Cooper Tire is still hiring and most manufacturing jobs in south Arkansas are hiring. When you look at jobs that have been lost, you look at service jobs, waitresses and things of that nature,” said Beard.
Gov. Hutchinson said he hopes this workforce trend continues.
“I think this reflects the balance that we have tried to achieve in keeping our economy moving and people employed as well as keeping them healthy and safe,” said Gov. Hutchinson.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.