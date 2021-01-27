Ark. man who worked on Keystone XL Pipeline Project reacts to president’s order to halt sale of U.S. lands for oil drilling

By Tayler Davis | January 27, 2021 at 1:30 PM CST - Updated January 27 at 1:30 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - President Joe Biden, on Wednesday, Jan. 27, is expected to sign an executive order putting a halt to new oil and gas leasing on U.S. lands and water.

On the president’s first day in office, he stopped the Keystone XL Pipeline Project, and now, many are jobless. Senator Bill Cassidy, MD, recently spoke out about the impact this will have on Louisiana.

MORE>>> AP sources: Biden to pause oil and gas sales on public lands

KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with a Keystone worker about how this has impacted him, and the industry as a whole. Watch tonight on News 12.

