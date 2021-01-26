Willis-Knighton joins two other health systems in Shreveport-Bossier area to help speed COVID-19 vaccination process

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Willis-Knighton Health System is joining LSU Health Shreveport in an effort to help distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to the community.
On Wednesday, Jan. 27, they will deliver 1,950 doses to LSU Shreveport.
Brian Crawford, chief administrative officer at Willis-Knighton Health System, says this effort will help make the mass vaccination process easier.
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH CRAWFORD BELOW:
“I think this is just a great collaborative effort. One of the things that we have in the Shreveport-Bossier community is great healthcare, whether that’s here at Willis-Knighton or LSU Health or CHRISTUS, and coming together and those three entities joining together to make sure the vaccines are available, readily accessible, easily accessible only made too much sense,” he said.
