Tuesday, January 26: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Tuesday, Jan. 26, (the case count for Tuesday is a one-day total) the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 388,562 total cases - 2,654 new cases
- 8,621 total deaths - 31 new deaths
- 1,646 patients in hospitals - increase of 8 patients
- 217 patients on ventilators - decrease of 2 patients
- 320,025 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
