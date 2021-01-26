When you think of Southern California, you probably think of sunshine, the beach, and year round warm weather and not snow. This is actually a photo of snow in Malibu California over the weekend. This photo was taken by Ioana Popescu on Malibu Creek Canyon road which is only about 5 minutes from the coast!
She told me she’s never seen snow this low by the coast while living there! You’re talking about about an area of Malibu that averages around zero inches of snow a year and this only dusting.
Some of what fell besides pure snow can be described as graupel. This forms when a snowflake falls and super cooled water droplets form around the flake and form into soft and small balls of ice.
Areas near Malibu such as Los Angeles saw reports of rain and hail. The last snowfall in Malibu was almost exactly 14 years ago 2007!
