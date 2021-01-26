Shreve Memorial Library providing aid for those seeking information, scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As tens of thousands of Louisianans become vaccinated for COVID-19, Shreve Memorial Library (SML) is standing by ready to offer assistance to individuals who are eligible to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Library staff at the 21-branch system is providing information on COVID-19 inoculation sites, as well as lending a hand to individuals struggling with the online vaccine registration process.
“Our mission is to make the lives of the ArkLaTex better and that is what we’ve set out to do,” said Ivy Woodard, a spokesperson for SML. “By all means necessary, we are going to do what it takes to coordinate and partner with organizations who help people.”
Working in coordination with the Region 7 office of the Louisiana Department of Health, individuals who are eligible to be vaccinated, or simply want more information on public health guidelines, can simply walk-in to one of the branches and utilize computers and WiFi.
Staff members will also provide as much assistance as possible over-the-phone if an individual is unable to travel to one of the branches.
“We want you to come into the library and of course we have made everything as safe as we can possibly make it,” Woodard said. “We wipe down everything, so you don’t have to fear that...there will be somebody there to help you.”
Currently, Louisiana is on its second wave of vaccinations, ‘Phase 1B, Tier 1,’ which an estimated 640 thousand people comprise. Individuals who are 70 and up, as well as those who work in a variety of outpatient medical clinics are eligible to access the vaccine.
According to the latest Louisiana Department of Health data (LDH), nearly 42 thousand individuals have received both doses of the vaccine, while more than 314 thousand doses have been administered.
On Monday, LDH announced 342 vaccine providers across the state’s 64 parishes will receive limited doses of the vaccine this week. A complete list of vaccine providers in Louisiana can be found here.
Individuals who can receive the vaccine are required to make an appointment online or via phone with a participating provider. There are no walk-in appointments.
