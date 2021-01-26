Man shot multiple times as he leaves liquor store

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A male was shot multiple times as he came out of a Shreveport liquor store, police say.
Authorities described his wounds as life-threatening.
Caddo 911 dispatch records show the shooting happened at 8:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, in the 4600 block of Mansfield Road.
Investigators believe that the shooter was in the parking lot and that person left in a vehicle.
There’s no information immediately available about a description of that person or the vehicle.
Police have 10 units on the scene between Corbitt and Murray streets.
