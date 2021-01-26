Poverty rates increasing in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new study shows a surge in poverty rates across the country, and the same trend is being seen right here in the ArkLaTex.
The nation’s poverty rate is seeing the highest increase in more than half a century according to new research just released this week. That translates into 8 million more Americans, including 2 million children, falling under that poverty line since this summer.
The latest surge is largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic consequences that have followed.
Christian Service Ministries says they have seen an increase in the number of hot meals they serve to the homeless and have seen the effects of job-loss in Shreveport-Bossier City.
