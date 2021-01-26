Mortal shooting of man leaving liquor store was not the first at or near that business

City Council members again find themselves discussing how to combat crime

A day after a man was gunned down as he left a liquor store, Shreveport council members again found themselves discussing how to fight crime in the city. (Source: KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Destinee Patterson | January 26, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST - Updated January 26 at 6:27 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — There have been at least three other shootings, including one that was fatal, at or near the Shreveport liquor store where a man was gunned down Monday night.

A day after that homicide, City Council members again found themselves discussing how to combat crime. Some suggested adding more lighting and more cameras throughout the city.

It was 8:59 p.m. Monday when first responders were summoned to Liquor Store in the 4900 block of Mansfield Road. That’s in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood.

Officers on the scene said the victim, a 28-year-old man, was shot multiple times as he left the business. He later died at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport, police have confirmed.

Investigators believe that the shooter was in the store parking lot and that he left in a vehicle, possibly a black Ford sedan.

On Tuesday, they shared surveillance camera images of that car and two men, including the suspected gunman.

No arrest has been made.

Police on Tuesday released the following surveillance camera images of two men and a car being sought in connection with a fatal shooting Monday night in Shreveport:

Police are looking for the man and vehicle pictured above in connection with a deadly shooting outside a liquor store in Shreveport.
Police are looking for the man and vehicle pictured above in connection with a deadly shooting outside a liquor store in Shreveport. (Source: SPD)
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the homicide to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.

Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of those responsible for this crime.

