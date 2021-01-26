La. Senator Cassidy speaks on impeachment trial, COVID-19 relief package

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy held a conference call for reporters Tuesday, Jan. 26 to discuss the Biden administration’s COVID-19 relief package, President Biden’s decision to halt the Keystone Pipeline, and the upcoming impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.
Sen. Cassidy made opening remarks discussing the article of impeachment that was given to the Senate Monday and the decision to delay the trial to the week of Feb. 8. Sen. Cassidy says as a juror, he will listen to the evidence, seek the truth, and then determine the appropriate sentence.
He says he was one of a handful of senators to speak with President Biden over the weekend on the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, saying there has been some hesitancy on the price tag among his colleagues. Cassidy says the number one priority for him is to get people vaccinated.
Sen. Cassidy also spoke on energy in America. He says he disagrees with the decision to halt the Keystone Pipeline and that President Biden “went after energy jobs.” He says Biden has placed a target on the oil and gas industry with this decision.
Keystone XL President Richard Prior says over 1,000 jobs will be eliminated in the coming weeks.
“The president has put a target on energy jobs,” Sen. Cassidy said. “That’s going to affect a lot of employment in Louisiana.”
KSLA’s Chandler Watkins will have more information tonight on News 12 at 5 and 6.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.