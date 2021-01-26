Gunman steals cash, smoking devices from store

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A gunman robbed a Southwest Arkansas tobacco store of about $500 and took about $450 worth of smoking devices.
Now Texarkana police are circulating surveillance camera images and asking for the public’s help in identifying the robber.
The holdup happened about 8:58 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, at Tobacco Station in the 3200 block of Jefferson Avenue, authorities report.
The 911 caller told the dispatcher that the man was wearing a camouflage type face mask, a black hoodie, a green undershirt and black jeans and had a black, white and blue gym bag.
The robber, who last was seen heading west on East 32nd Street, stands about 6′ tall and weighs about 200 pounds.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the robbery to call investigators at (903) 798-3154 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP (7867).
