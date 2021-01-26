Cooler weather returns as sunshine persists

(KSLA) - Temperatures will be a bit cooler over the next couple days. It will get back to near freezing by Thursday morning. Meanwhile, the sunshine is not going anywhere!
This evening will have a few small clouds around, but will otherwise be nice and clear. It will be quite pleasant outside with temperatures in the 60s, falling to the 50s after sunset.
We are expecting our next weather maker to come in tonight, but it will cause minimal impacts. The latest trends is that there will hardly be any rain at all! The clouds will likely build up, but won’t stick around for too long. I have the rain chance at only 10% for tonight. Temperatures will also cool to the low to mid 40s.
Good news is that the sunshine will return again Wednesday! It will turn into a beautiful day! You will need your sunglasses in the afternoon, and not your umbrella. Temperatures will also be much cooler! Highs on Wednesday will only be in the mid 50s.
Thursday and Friday will also be nice and beautiful. Look for there to be a lot of sunshine with no chance of rain. It will be great weather to round out the end of this week. Temperatures will start off cold in the mornings in the 30s. But as the day wears on, the temperatures will warm up to the upper 50s and lower 60s.
This weekend will have more rain return. There will be scattered showers throughout the day on Saturday. This is when another cold front comes in and will be responsible for the rain. It doesn’t appear to be anything severe, which is good of course. Rain chances are up to 50%.
Sunday will be better, as the sunshine comes back. There will not be any rain as the clouds are limited. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 60s. So, at least half of the weekend will be nice.
Have a great rest of the week!
