Big-time QBs linked to the Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With the Drew Brees announcement on the horizon, some big-time quarterbacks are being linked to the Saints opening.
Pro Football Talk tweeted out that a possible destination for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was New Orleans.
Rodgers was asked about his future after his team lost to the Bucs in the NFC Championship Game.
“I don’t know, I really don’t. There’s a lot of unknowns going into this offseason now,” said Rodgers.
On Saturday, it was reported by numerous media outlets that Lions QB Matt Stafford will be on the trading block.
The Saints have a connection to Detroit if talks heat up, they just hired, Dan Campbell, as head coach. Campbell just left the Saints to take the gig in Detroit.
