Beautiful Tuesday followed by cooling temperatures

As we go through the rest of the week though we are tracking some changes on the way for the region. A cold front moving through overnight Tuesday into Wednesday will bring some scattered showers along with cooler weather to the region. If we are to see any wet weather it would be during the morning hours and would clear out by lunch tomorrow. High temperatures Wednesday still should be around the 60 degree mark, but Thursday it will be a struggle just to get back into the mid 50s. Friday will already bring moderating temperatures, but you still should expect highs in the upper 50s.