Beautiful Tuesday followed by cooling temperatures

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After dealing with the showers and storms yesterday morning we were treated to beautiful weather during the afternoon hours and more of the same is on the way for your Tuesday. We are though tracking cooler weather that will begin to move in Wednesday thanks to a reinforcing cold front. The second half of the week will bring more seasonal weather to the ArkLaTex along with ample sunshine. As we head into the weekend we are tracking milder temperatures returning along with more potential showers for your Saturday.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning you will only need a light jacket early as temperatures are around the 50 degree mark this morning. But as we go through the day we are expecting ample sunshine along with some very comfortable temperatures for the ArkLaTex. Highs this afternoon will be right around the 70 degree mark making for an excellent opportunity to get outside and enjoy this weather.
As we go through the rest of the week though we are tracking some changes on the way for the region. A cold front moving through overnight Tuesday into Wednesday will bring some scattered showers along with cooler weather to the region. If we are to see any wet weather it would be during the morning hours and would clear out by lunch tomorrow. High temperatures Wednesday still should be around the 60 degree mark, but Thursday it will be a struggle just to get back into the mid 50s. Friday will already bring moderating temperatures, but you still should expect highs in the upper 50s.
Looking ahead to the weekend we are tracking our next chance for rain to come on Saturday. The wet weather will be coming from yet another cold front that will be pushing through the region with showers likely to impact the ArkLaTex Saturday afternoon and evening. Behind the front you can expect slightly cooler temperatures Sunday, but right now both days of the weekend look to have highs that are in the low 60s.
In the meantime, get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather for the region today! Have a great Tuesday!
