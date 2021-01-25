Wet start to the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope everyone had a fantastic weekend! As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking, you guessed it, more wet weather for the ArkLaTex. The good news is that the rain will not be as widespread and long lasting as what we saw last week. In fact, the bulk of the rain that we will see this week will come on your Monday. This is due to a cold front that will roll through the region later this afternoon. Behind the front expect temperatures to cool over the next three days after seeing highs around the 70 degree mark today. We are also watching a secondary front that will move through late Wednesday and bring even cooler temperatures with highs in the mid 50s towards the end of the week.