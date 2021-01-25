Wet start to the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope everyone had a fantastic weekend! As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking, you guessed it, more wet weather for the ArkLaTex. The good news is that the rain will not be as widespread and long lasting as what we saw last week. In fact, the bulk of the rain that we will see this week will come on your Monday. This is due to a cold front that will roll through the region later this afternoon. Behind the front expect temperatures to cool over the next three days after seeing highs around the 70 degree mark today. We are also watching a secondary front that will move through late Wednesday and bring even cooler temperatures with highs in the mid 50s towards the end of the week.
So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you have rain gear and perhaps a few extra minutes for your Monday morning commute. We are seeing some areas of fog this morning out ahead of the cold front that will be moving through later today. We will be seeing on and off showers and thunderstorms across the region with the potential for an isolated strong or severe storm across northern portions of the viewing. While we are dealing with showers and storms, temperatures will still be comfortable with highs up into the low 70s.
As we go through this week we are tracking temperatures that will gradually be cooling off for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures Tuesday will still be mild with temperatures in the mid 60s, but by midweek temperatures will fall back to average thanks to another cold front on the way. That front will bring another chance for wet weather, but more than likely will be confined to the northern half of the ArkLaTex. Towards the end of the week we are expecting chilly temperatures with highs only in the low to mid 50s.
Looking ahead to your weekend forecast we are tracking another chance for wet weather. This will come on Saturday as we will be watching another disturbance move through the region bringing some scattered showers. Temperatures though, will still be comfortable both days of the weekend with highs in the mid 60s before we see cooler weather as we head into next week.
In the meantime, breakout the umbrellas once again as we kick off another week! Have a great Monday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
