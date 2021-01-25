Slidell PD: 2 people stabbed at Circle K gas station, suspect killed

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell Police say two people are injured and a suspect is dead following a stabbing incident at a Circle K gas station in Slidell Sunday afternoon.
Police responded to a call of a stabbing in progress around 4:30 p.m. at the Circle K gas station in the 61100 block of Airport Road.
When officers arrived at the scene, they encountered the alleged suspect. Slidell Police and St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Deputies opened fire on the suspect killing the suspect.
Two people were injured in the stabbing incident before officers arrived.
No officers were injured in the incident.
Slidell Police are investigating the stabbing.
Louisiana State Police are investigating the officer-involved shooting.
