Shreveport health systems team up to distribute COVID-19 vaccine
Crews administering the COVID-19 vaccine at the Shreveport fairgrounds braved a rainstorm on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (Source: Jeff Ferrell)
By Alex Onken and Jeff Ferrell | January 25, 2021 at 1:37 PM CST - Updated January 25 at 2:38 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The fight against COVID-19 is a community-wide effort, fought on many fronts; two major health systems in the Shreveport-Bossier area teaming up to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

LSU Health Shreveport has the efficient drive-thru vaccination program, while CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System has, all told, nearly 3,000 doses that it’s sharing with LSU Health, at least until their last shipment can be delivered.

