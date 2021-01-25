Sheriff Mancuso pleads with parents to ‘take control’

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso held a press briefing today where he pleaded with parents to help get their children under control. This comes in response to a homicide that occurred at a Lake Area grocery store last night, where a 13-year-old girl is suspected of stabbing a 15-year-old girl.
Sheriff Mancuso said he feels there’s a problem in the community that needs to be faced and addressed.
“This is the third homicide, in six months, that we’ve had that involved juveniles - that range from 11 to 16-years-old.”
Mancuso said kids are having access to weapons that they shouldn’t be. He pointed out that Saturday nights case involved knives that were stolen from the store they were at.
He said incidents like this are very heartbreaking.
“It’s really heartbreaking when we have to come in and pick up the pieces, because so many families were damaged after this.”
He says this is a cycle that must stop, and it’s something that can’t be “policed” out of.
“This is not something we can police our way out of. I just don’t feel like this is a police matter. This is a parenting issue.”
He said there will be zero tolerance on curfew violations - 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. weekdays and 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. on weekends.
Mancuso recognizes that parents and kids are facing challenging times, but that is no excuse.
The Sheriff said he and his staff have many plans in the works to get these issues under control, but it’s not possible without the support of parents.
