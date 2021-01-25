Sheriff: 4 Louisiana girls arrested in connection with fatal attack using stolen knives in a Walmart store

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff says four girls are accused of stealing knives and using them in a lethal attack inside the store recorded on social media.
News outlets report that Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso says the attack played out on social media.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says a 13-year-old was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder.
Three girls ages 12, 13 and 14 were arrested on a charge of being a principal to second-degree murder.
This is the third killing in six months involving juveniles in Calcasieu Parish. An 11-year-old is accused in one; a 12- and a 16-year-old in the other.
