REPORT: LSU set to hire Vikings DB coach Daronte Jones as new defensive coordinator

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is expected to hire current Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones as the Tigers’ new defensive coordinator, according to a report from FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman.
WAFB 9Sports reported on Jan. 23 that LSU was interested in interviewing Jones.
Jones, 41, has coached in the NFL for five years. He was with the Vikings just one year. Before that, he spent two years as the secondary/cornerbacks coach with the Bengals for two years. Prior to that, he was an assistant defensive backs coach with the Dolphins for two years.
At the college ranks, Jones coached defensive backs under former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda when Aranda held that position at Wisconsin in 2015. He was a defensive coordinator from 2005-2009 at Bowie State, where his defenses finished in the top five nationally three times.
Jones has ties to Louisiana, as he coached safeties at Nicholls State in 2002. He was then the defensive coordinator at two St. Mary Parish high schools. He held the position at Franklin High in 2003 and at Jeanerette High in 2004.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.