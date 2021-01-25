Reading skills steadily declining among Louisiana’s younger students, report shows

(KSLA) — Increasing numbers of Louisiana’s youngest students are reading below the benchmarks set for them.
A literacy update this month from the state Education Department shows a steady decline in reading skills among first-, second- and third-graders and those enrolled in kindergarten.
When asked how the state intends to address the trend, state Education Superintendent Cade Brumley told KSLA News 12:
“Our agency is working alongside stakeholders throughout the state to develop a comprehensive statewide literacy plan. I think that’s really important; and I know that we can’t do it alone. It’s going to take people from across the state, in terms of resources, human capital, their time so that we can do better for our kids. Our kids in Louisiana are just as capable as kids everywhere in this country.”
The Education Department has no date set for implementing such a plan.
