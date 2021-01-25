LSU Health Shreveport partners with CHRISTUS for COVID-19 vaccine event

“While our goal has always been to make the vaccine available to all citizens age 70 and over, pre-registration to receive the vaccine has and remains a key element to efficiently deliver the vaccine at the State Fairgrounds. We are blessed that CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System shares our commitment to provide vaccine access to all citizens resulting in this alternate vaccination site at Galilee Baptist Church,” shared G. E. Ghali, DDS, MD, Chancellor, LSU Health Shreveport.