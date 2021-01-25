JPSO: 87-year-old woman in critical condition after son beat her with a dumbbell

METAIRIE (WVUE) - An 87-year-old woman remains in critical condition Sunday after the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says her son beat her with a dumbbell Saturday night in Metairie.
Deputies arrested 64-year-old Raymond Felder and booked him with aggravated second-degree battery.
Police say Felder and his mother began arguing inside a home in the 7400 block of Ivy Street around 8:30 p.m. when he allegedly grabbed the dumbbell and hit her in the head several times.
The elderly woman lost consciousness, and her daughter called 911.
Felder was taken into custody about 11:45 p.m. in the 7800 block of Lester Avenue in Metairie.
In addition to the charge of battery, he was booked with 16 outstanding attachments and being a fugitive from another jurisdiction.
