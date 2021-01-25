House fire reported in southwest Caddo

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Personnel from three Caddo fire districts have been on the scene of a house fire off Colquitt Road for almost two hours now.
Caddo 911 dispatch records show the fire in the southwest Shreveport area was reported about 7:32 p.m.
Flames were coming from the single-story dwelling when firefighters arrived, a spokesperson said.
Eight fire units still are on the scene on Keith Road (Parish Road 143) between Chanticleer Drive and Sunset Trace Drive, dispatch records show.
Those include five from Caddo Fire District 6, two from Caddo Fire District 4 and one from Caddo Fire District 5.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
