Elysian Fields ISD announces temporary closure due to COVID-19

ELYSIAN FIELDS, Texas (KSLA) - Administrators with Elysian Fields Independent School District announced Monday, Jan. 25 that the school will undergo a temporary closure due to COVID-19.
Students were released from all EFISD campuses at 10:15 a.m. Monday morning. All campuses and district offices will be closed to students until Tuesday, Feb. 2, school officials announced on the district’s Facebook page.
Teachers and staff members will continue to report to work and will switch over to virtual learning starting Tuesday, Jan. 26. Any parent/guardian with questions should contact their child’s teacher or campus administration. All after-school tutoring also canceled until Feb. 2.
Administrators say this temporary closure is being done out of an abundance of caution due to some positive COVID-19 test results and the resulting close contact quarantines in the district.
