Drier weather expected this week

(KSLA) - We will finally get a break from the rain this week. There might be one or two quick showers by midweek, but not everyone will see rain. The sunshine will also be out shining on several days!
This evening will have the rain and clouds clear away. The cold front from this afternoon will be gone by now, and will push the clouds away. It will not get too cold too early. It will remain warm as temperatures struggle to cool down early on this evening. It will be in the 60s early, then 50s later.
By tonight, the sky will be nice and clear! It will be a beautiful night to finally see the stars again. Thanks to the cold front, it will be a little cooler by Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the mid 40s.
Tuesday will start off great! The sunshine will be out and there will not be any rain. As the day wears on, the clouds will slowly build back up. There will still not be any shower activity though. So, it will remain dry. Temperatures will be very warm and get up to the lower 70s.
There will likely be a few showers passing by Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. I have the rain chances up to 20%. So, not everyone will see rain. Don’t be surprised though to wake up to wet roads Wednesday morning.
Good news is that after the rain in the morning, the sunshine will return again! It will turn into a beautiful day! You will need your sunglasses in the afternoon, and not your umbrella. Temperatures will also be much cooler! Highs on Wednesday will only be in the mid 50s.
Thursday and Friday will also be nice and beautiful. Look for there to be a lot of sunshine with no chance of rain. It will be great weather to round out the end of this week. Temperatures will slowly rebound back up to near 60 degrees by Friday.
Have a great rest of the week!
