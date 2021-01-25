22 dates in 2021 are mirror images of themselves

(KSLA) — By now, you may have noticed.
No matter which way you approach the day, it reads the same.
We’re now midway in a 10-day stretch of palindromes.
A palindrome is a phrase, a word or a set of numbers that reads the same forward and backward.
Palindrome weeks only occur in countries that write dates in month-day-year order. And the year can be two digits or four digits and qualify as a palindrome.
This stretch began with Inauguration Day, which Farmers’ Almanac says was the first inauguration date in American history that is a palindrome.
(Go ahead, read them backward, as well. We know you want to).
- 1/20/21
- 1/21/21
- 1/22/21
- 1/23/21
- 1/24/21
- 1/25/21
- 1/26/21
- 1/27/21
- 1/28/21
- 1/29/21
The next Inauguration Day palindrome won’t occur until 1/20/3021; that’s a thousand years from now, Farmers’ Almanac notes.
But we won’t have to wait until then to see more mirrored dates.
Farmers’ Almanac cites Aziz Inan, an electrical engineering professor at the University of Portland, Ore., as saying that this year affords 22 palindrome dates.
“The only two years in a century that contain 22 palindrome dates are the ones ending with 11 and 21,” he told Farmers Almanac. “The year 2011 had 22, and in the next century, they will be found in 2111 and 2121.”
Those 22 palindrome dates this year also include this stretch in December:
- 12/1/21
- 12/2/21
- 12/3/21
- 12/4/21
- 12/5/21
- 12/6/21
- 12/7/21
- 12/8/21
- 12/9/21
And get used to using the word “palindrome.”
Palindrome weeks will happen every year through 2029 then will not be seen for a century.
